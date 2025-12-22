BD and Penn Institute Ink Collaboration to Advance Immunotherapy

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced a collaboration with the Institute for Immunology and Immune Health (I3H) at the University of Pennsylvania to develop a high-parameter flow cytometry panel — the BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer — aimed at improving understanding of the human immune system and supporting the development of immune-mediated treatments. The partnership will focus on a planned immune profiling study involving 1,000 people to analyze more than 30 cellular functions in whole blood, including phosphorylation markers to show how individual immune cells respond to drugs or disease.

Per management, high-parameter single-cell studies looking at many features of individual cells were once thought impossible but are now very important for understanding the human immune system. To address a key gap by turning complex immune data into clear, useful information, the study will use the BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer, along with the BD Rhapsody System, as well as BD’s cell analysis instruments, reagents, software and data tools, with the BD team providing technical expertise and I3H leading scientific and clinical work.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Shares of BDX have gained 0.5% since the announcement on Thursday. Over the past six months, shares of the company have climbed 15.3% compared with the industry’s 4.9% growth and the S&P 500’s 16.3% rise.

In the long run, the collaboration reinforces BD’s focus on advanced flow cytometry, single-cell analysis and immune profiling. By aligning with the I3H, a leading academic institution, BD enhances the visibility and validation of its next-generation platforms while strengthening its competitive position in immunotherapy markets.



BDX currently has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion.

More on the Collaboration

The collaboration gives BD an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer, which combines advanced spectral analysis with real-time cell imaging to analyze more than 30 cellular parameters, including functional phosphorylation markers. The use of the new BD Horizon Chroma for dried high-parameter panels further simplifies complex experimental workflows, a key requirement for large-scale clinical studies.

The planned study of 1,000 patients represents a meaningful step toward translating advanced flow cytometry research information that can be used in clinical care. By combining BD’s tools and spectral data algorithms with I3H’s scientific expertise, the collaboration aims to develop high-quality immune-based therapies. Publication of peer-reviewed results would further validate BD’s technology ecosystem and drive broader adoption across academic, pharmaceutical and clinical research settings.

As high-parameter single-cell studies become increasingly central to immunotherapy development, BD’s engagement with the Institute for Immunology and Immune Health speeds up the development of more precise immunology treatments. The partnership validates the company’s advanced tools in immunotherapy development, autoimmune disease research and precision medicine, which researchers and healthcare teams can use around the world to better understand the human immune system and improve patient care.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Immunology Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the immunology market is valued at $108.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% through 2034. Factors like autoimmune disorders, including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and rising healthcare spending on cutting-edge immunological treatments, are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, BDX announced the expansion of its respiratory and sexually transmitted infection diagnostics portfolio in Europe, designed by Certest Biotec to deliver fast and reliable results using a fully automated system. Further on the news, BDX’s BD Onclarity HPV Assay for the BD COR System and the BD Viper LT System has been approved by the World Health Organization and is considered high-quality and reliable, helping more women get tested for cervical cancer.

