BCRX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.38, changing hands as low as $8.21 per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCRX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.015 per share, with $11.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.23.

