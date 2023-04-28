BCPC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $130.24, changing hands as high as $132.10 per share. Balchem Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $112.575 per share, with $143.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.44.
