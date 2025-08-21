BCI Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BCI ETF (Symbol: BCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.65, changing hands as high as $20.67 per share. BCI shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.94 per share, with $21.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.65.

