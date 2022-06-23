BCI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BCI ETF (Symbol: BCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.85, changing hands as low as $27.83 per share. BCI shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.2534 per share, with $31.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.