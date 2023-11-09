BCH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banco de Chile (Symbol: BCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.90, changing hands as low as $20.48 per share. Banco de Chile shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.83 per share, with $23.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.54.

