BCGM Wealth Initiates $4.17 Million Position in BlackRock Defense ETF

Key Points

Acquired 127,580 shares in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF; estimated trade size $4.17 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value rose by $4.17 million, reflecting the full addition including price drift during the period.

Transaction represents a 1.05% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 127,580 shares valued at $4.17 million.

IDEF position represents 1.05% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On May 5, 2026, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), acquiring 127,580 shares in a trade estimated at $4.17 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 5, 2026, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC opened a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF, buying 127,580 shares. The transaction is estimated at $4.17 million, based on the average share price for the first quarter of 2026. This addition brought the stake's quarter-end value to $4.17 million, reflecting the direct impact of the purchase and price changes through March 31, 2026.

What else to know

New position in IDEF represents 1.05% of BCGM Wealth Management, LLC’s 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: ITOT: $17.88 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVV: $17.48 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JAVA: $14.98 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: QQQ: $13.65 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DYNF: $12.68 million (3.2% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $33.22 Dividend yield 0.16% Expense ratio 0.55% AUM $3.5 billion

ETF snapshot

Provides exposure to companies operating in the defense and industrials sectors through an actively managed ETF structure.

Generates returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of defense and industrial equities, with portfolio management decisions based on fundamental and quantitative analysis.

Primary customers are institutional and retail investors seeking targeted access to the defense and industrials segments of the equity market.

BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF offers investors a vehicle for accessing a curated basket of defense and industrial companies. The fund's strategy leverages active management to identify opportunities and manage risk within these sectors. This approach aims to deliver differentiated exposure compared to passive benchmarks, appealing to investors seeking specialized sector allocation and dynamic portfolio oversight.

What this transaction means for investors

IDEF launched in May 2025 as an actively managed bet on companies positioned to benefit from rising global defense spending. The timing couldn't be more relevant. BCGM bought during Q1 2026, the same quarter the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

The fund holds the classic defense primes like RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, plus newer players like Palantir. And the geopolitical backdrop matters here. Q1 2026 saw over $45 billion in U.S. foreign military sales approvals, with 81% going to Middle Eastern allies. Lockheed and RTX alone are positioned to capture over $21 billion in potential sales. The Pentagon is pushing historic multiyear framework agreements to boost precision munitions production.

This ETF could appeal to investors who believe elevated defense spending is the new normal, not just a short-term spike. You're betting that geopolitical tensions keep military budgets growing regardless of which administration is in power. But if geopolitical tensions cool and defense spending levels off, you're holding an expensive sector fund in a flat market.

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Sara Appino has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.