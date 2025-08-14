BCG Reports Earnings

Key Points Revenue grew 2% year-over-year in Q2 2025, with assets under management rose 11% year-over-year to $28 billion in Q2 2025.

Gross profit grew 21% in Q2 2025, while Operating expenses remained steady versus the prior year.

GAAP net loss held flat at $0.7 million; no forward guidance was provided by management.

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG), a wealth management and brokerage platform serving financial advisors and their clients, released its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025. In the earnings release, Total revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $42 million, and gross profit grew 21% to $8.8 million compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s GAAP net loss held steady at $0.7 million, paralleling the prior year period. There was no analyst consensus or company guidance for comparison, as none was provided. Overall, the quarter highlighted progress in growing client assets and controlling expenses, while profitability continues to be a key area to monitor.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $(0.04) $(0.04) 0% Revenue N/A N/A N/A Gross Profit $8.8 million $7.3 million 20.5% Net Loss $(0.7) million $(0.7) million 0% EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $1.0 million $0.6 million 66.7%

Business Overview

Binah Capital Group is a financial services platform operating in wealth management. It supports independent and affiliated financial advisors with brokerage services, investment advisory, and related technology. The business model centers on providing a flexible platform for nearly 1,900 registered representatives across ten subsidiary firms, allowing advisors to choose independent, hybrid, or W2 arrangements.

Recently, the company’s core focus has been growing its network of advisors, expanding assets under management (AUM), and advancing its technology platform. Key success factors for Binah’s business include its adaptable operating models, strategic technology integration, and maintaining strong compliance given the industry’s regulatory environment. Attracting and retaining skilled advisors and scaling operations continue to be central to its growth strategy.

Financial and Operational Performance During the Quarter

Revenue increased 2% year-over-year in Q2 2025, reflecting sustained activity from both commissions and advisory fees. Total AUM — a key metric indicating the amount of client assets managed or overseen by the firm — accelerated 11% year-over-year to $28 billion.

Gross profit grew 21% in Q2 2025. This was achieved even as operating expenses remained flat versus the prior year. Employee compensation and benefits grew 37% year-over-year to $4.9 million in Q2 2025.

While EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved 66.7% year-over-year to $1.0 million in Q2 2025 the company continued to report a GAAP net loss of $0.7 million. This mirrored results from the same quarter last year. Cash and equivalents were $8.2 million, slightly below the previous period.

There were no disclosed one-time events, significant acquisitions, or advisor headcount updates in this earnings release. However, management provided no new data on those activities for the quarter. Long-term debt and mezzanine equity saw only marginal changes, showing a broadly stable balance sheet.

Business Areas, Products, and Competitive Positioning

Binah’s core offering is its advisor-centric platform, supporting both commission-based and fee-based advisory business models. This hybrid-friendly structure lets financial advisors tailor their client offerings, combining brokerage services with investment advisory, which caters to a wider range of client and advisor needs.

The company has prioritized flexibility in advisor affiliation, seeking to differentiate itself in a competitive wealth management sector. Its network of broker-dealers and affiliated investment advisors collectively provides a national footprint, with scale enhanced by open-architecture platforms and technology investments.

No new product launches or service offerings were disclosed for the period. However, expenses related to technology integration increased.

Compliance and regulatory requirements also remain central for Binah. As with most wealth management companies, adherence to complex rules set by regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is integral. The company’s management made ongoing reference to the need for rigorous compliance, noting these represent both ongoing obligations and risk factors for its business model.

Looking Forward

Binah Capital Group did not provide specific forward guidance for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025. Management highlighted optimism about the company’s differentiated business model and the opportunities present in the wealth management industry, but did not lay out quantifiable goals or expectations for revenues, margins, or advisor growth.

Without new guidance, trends relating to advisor recruitment, acquisition activity, and technology spending—as well as any changes to the firm’s compliance posture—remain important factors to watch in upcoming periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

