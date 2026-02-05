Markets

BCE's Series R Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

February 05, 2026 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1832), with shares changing hands as low as $19.27 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRR was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRR shares, versus BCE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares:

BCE.PRR+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 3.7%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 GES shares outstanding history
 SCC Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> GES shares outstanding history-> SCC Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.