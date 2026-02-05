BCE's Series R Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1832), with shares changing hands as low as $19.27 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRR was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRR shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 3.7%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.