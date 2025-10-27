BCE 's Preferred Shares, Series AK Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK (TSX: BCE-PRK.TO ) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8265), with shares changing hands as low as $18.24 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRK was trading at a 25.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRK shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK (TSX: BCE-PRK.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.9%.

