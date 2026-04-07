BCE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.14, changing hands as low as $23.80 per share. BCE Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.28 per share, with $26.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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