BCE Inc. Reveals Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $616 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $630 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $589 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $6.168 billion from $5.930 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $616 Mln. vs. $630 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $6.168 Bln vs. $5.930 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: -11 % To -5 % Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 5 %

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