BCE Expands Into the U.S. Fiber Market With Ziply Fiber Acquisition

BCE Inc.’s BCE subsidiary Bell Canada recently inked a definitive agreement to acquire Ziply Fiber, a premium fiber Internet provider in the Pacific Northwest United States, to boost its North American fiber footprint and unlock new opportunities in the U.S. broadband market.



The deal, valued at nearly C$7 billion, including C$5 billion in cash and the assumption of around C$2 billion in net debt at the close of the transaction, is anticipated to be settled in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Upon the deal closure, Ziply Fiber will continue to run as a separate business unit under Bell, headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

BCE, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCE, Inc. Quote

The initiative positions BCE for higher growth and diversification by strengthening its foothold in the vast, underserved U.S. fiber market. Post the acquisition deal settlement, Ziply Fiber will offer BCE access to a significant customer base and expansion potential. Since Ziply’s formation in 2020, it has grown rapidly, expanding its fiber footprint across four U.S. states.



With over 1.3 million locations already connected, Ziply plans to reach more than 3 million locations within the next four years. This will aid BCE’s goal of reaching more than 12 million fiber locations across North America by the end of 2028, solidifying its position as the third-largest fiber Internet provider in the region.



Synergies stemming from the buyout are expected to provide substantial benefits to customers across Canada and the United States. The joined forces are likely to address the rapid demand for high-speed, reliable Internet services by leveraging their technological expertise and product innovation. The acquisition values Ziply Fiber based on an enterprise value metric of 14.3 times its 2025 estimated adjusted EBITDA, which includes run-rate synergies.

BCE’s Buyout Funding Strategy

The acquisition cost of C$5 billion in cash will largely be funded through proceeds from BCE’s sale of its stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (“MLSE”). In September 2024, BCE finalized an agreement to sell its ownership stake in MLSE to Rogers Communications Inc. for C$4.7 billion. The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is anticipated to close in mid-2025.



Almost C$4.2 billion of the acquisition's cash element will come from BCE’s divestiture of MLSE, with the remaining funds sourced through a discounted Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (DRP). BCE has secured a $3.7 billion delayed-draw term loan facility as backup financing to ensure the acquisition progresses smoothly in case the MLSE divestiture closes after the Ziply transaction. Upon completion of this acquisition and other pending divestitures, including Northwestel and BCE’s ownership stake in MLSE, its leverage ratio is expected to remain stable. This financial planning aligns with BCE’s commitment to maintaining investment-grade credit ratings and a prudent long-term debt management strategy.



To support shareholder value, BCE has confirmed maintaining its annual common share dividend at C$3.99 per share through 2025. However, with this significant acquisition, BCE plans to pause any dividend growth until its dividend payout and net debt leverage ratios align with its target ranges.



To further bolster its financial position, BCE is amending its DRP. This amendment will allow the issuance of new shares from BCE’s treasury at a 2% discount to the average market price. By encouraging shareholders to reinvest dividends in BCE stock, this approach aims to retain cash for strategic initiatives and provide BCE with the financial flexibility needed to support this acquisition. This plan offers participating shareholders an opportunity to acquire additional BCE shares without incurring any commission or brokerage fees, thus maximizing shareholders’ value. The DRP amendment is currently subject to final terms and approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

BCE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BCE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 26.4% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's decline of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS, BlackBerry Limited BB and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. BB and UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CRUS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across Cybersecurity and IoT businesses is boosting Blackberry’s performance. It delivered an earnings surprise of 131.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, BB pulled off an earnings surprise of 100%.



Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. UI delivered an earnings surprise of 4.2% in the last reported quarter.



Cirrus Logic’s performance is driven by increasing shipments in the smartphone market. Steady momentum in the laptop market and standout next-generation flagship smartphone design cushion the top line. CRUS delivered an earnings surprise of 55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.