BCC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.22, changing hands as high as $83.29 per share. Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $65.14 per share, with $131.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.