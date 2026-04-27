BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Price Target Increased by 20.37% to 11.05

The average one-year price target for BCB Bancorp (NasdaqGM:BCBP) has been revised to $11.05 / share. This is an increase of 20.37% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.55% from the latest reported closing price of $10.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCB Bancorp. This is an decrease of 131 owner(s) or 58.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCBP is 0.01%, an increase of 22.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.91% to 6,902K shares. The put/call ratio of BCBP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 425K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 50.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 327K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 253K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 94.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 1,293.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 186K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 177K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing a decrease of 20.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCBP by 24.08% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.