BBVA Strikes Multi-year Deal With Accenture To Boost Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a Spanish financial services company, said Thursday that it has signed a 10-year deal with IT firm Accenture (ACN), to support its digital transformation and artificial intelligence to boost customer service experience. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Accenture's AI-powered SynOps platform, BBVA will be able to make data-driven decisions, improve operational costs and simplify services to create a more frictionless experience, the company said in a statement.

"…BBVA is redesigning its operations to provide better customer service and transforming its processes to make them more effective and efficient," commented David Cordero, Accenture senior managing director.

