BBVA Group 9-month Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The BBVA Group (BBVA) reported net attributable profit, excluding non-recurring impacts, of 3.73 billion euros for the nine month period of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 84.9%. Excluding non-recurring impacts, earning per share was 0.52 euros compared to 0.26 euros.

Including the non-recurring impacts, net attributable profit was 3.31 billion euros, compared to a loss of 15 million euros, last year which was severely affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Profit per share was 0.46 euros compared to a loss of 0.05 euros.

For the nine month period, net interest income was 10.71 billion euros, up 2.5% at constant exchange rates, due to the good performance in South America and Mexico, which offset the poor evolution in Turkey, Spain and Rest of Business. Net fees and commissions rose 19.2% to 3.52 billion euros.

