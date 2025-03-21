BB's QNX Partners Advantech to Fuel Innovation in Embedded Systems

BlackBerry Limited’s BB QNX division recently extended its collaboration with Advantech, a specialized provider of embedded platforms and services, to further enhance support for joint customers. QNX shares a decade-long partnership with Advantech, having worked together to develop pre-integrated, modern solutions for industries ranging from medical devices and industrial automation to aerospace and defense, robotics and agricultural technology.



QNX is known for its relentless efforts in mission-critical embedded software, delivering high-performance operating systems, hypervisors, middleware and development tools. The division’s technology is widely used across a broad spectrum of industries, notably healthcare, where its state-of-the-art solution is relied upon by nine of the top 10 medical device manufacturers, ensuring safety, reliability and performance. Also, it empowers organizations to explore new opportunities in high-performance edge computing, advanced virtualization technologies and seamless cloud integration.

Key Takeaways of the QNX-Advantech Partnership

As organizations across various sectors embrace innovation to sustain cut-throat competition for a better market position, the demand for real-time operating systems, safety certifications, audit capabilities and reliable embedded platforms is reaching an all-time high. With a renewed focus on deeper technological integrations, a streamlined go-to-market strategy and a shared product approach, the collaboration is poised to address these critical needs for its global customers.



The joined force aims to accelerate embedded systems development by providing pre-integrated hardware & software. Customers can now source both QNX software and Advantech hardware from a single point of contact, simplifying procurement and integration. With more than 30 Board Support Packages and optimized device drivers for QNX already developed by Advantech, deployment times will be significantly cut down. The collaboration also ensures customizable OS solutions tailored to meet specific performance, security and peripheral requirements.



By simplifying the porting process, reducing additional integration efforts and harnessing cutting-edge technology, organizations can bring their products to market faster and more cost-effectively.

BB Banks on Widespread QNX Adoption for Long-Term Growth

BlackBerry has rebranded 'IoT' division as 'QNX' and revamped the QNX brand to augment its footprint in the automotive and embedded industries. Demand for QNX solutions is rising, especially in advanced driver assistance systems and digital cockpits. The platform’s increasing adoption across both automotive and embedded markets is an encouraging trend, with continuous design wins expected to further grow the QNX royalty backlog.



Recently, it introduced a cutting-edge Functional Safety platform for advanced robotics. Developed with Intel and NexCOBOT, it combines robotic and safety controls on a single board, helping manufacturers cut costs, save power, improve efficiency and reduce hardware failures. It has also expanded collaboration with AMD. This will support a broader range of AMD adaptive computing devices, extending the capabilities of QNX’s Software Development Platform 8.0 to AMD Kria SOMs, AMD Zynq UltraScale+ and Versal adaptive SoC platforms, empowering developers with modern tools to build high-performance applications.



In January 2025, BB expanded QNX with innovations. QNX unveiled QNX Cabin to simplify digital cockpit development and improve developer support for embedded software. It also partnered with Microsoft to advance Software-Defined Vehicles using Azure Cloud. Additionally, QNX is working with Vector and TTTech Auto to enhance vehicle software platforms.



Driven by proliferating QNX uptake, BlackBerry has tweaked its fiscal 2025 revenue forecast for IoT business to a range from $230-$235 million, up from the previous estimate of $225-$235 million.

BB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 65.5% in the past year against the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 5.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

