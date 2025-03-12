BB's QNX Expands Collaboration With AMD on Robotic Systems, Shares Up

BlackBerry Limited’s BB QNX division recently strengthened its collaboration with AMD to support a broader range of AMD adaptive computing devices. The alliance extends the capabilities of QNX’s Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 to AMD Kria SOMs, AMD Zynq UltraScale+ and Versal adaptive SoC platforms, empowering developers with cutting-edge tools to build high-performance applications.



Following the strategic announcement, BB’s shares rose 4.3% in trading and closed at $4.37 on March 11, 2025. Shares also went up 1.4% in pre-market trading on March 12, 2025.



The initiative builds on the previous collaboration between QNX and AMD in April 2024, highlighting BB’s commitment to innovation in embedded systems. QNX's expanded support for AMD devices highlights its dedication to delivering reliable solutions across industrial, medical, automotive and robotics applications. By leveraging the real-time operating system (RTOS) capabilities of QNX, these systems can meet stringent timing requirements, ensuring efficient performance for embedded software.



With QNX, robotics developers can take advantage of advanced AMD technology to build sophisticated applications. QNX's deterministic scheduling and low-latency real-time performance ensure that critical tasks like sensor processing and motion control are prioritized and executed without delay, minimizing unpredictability and enabling smooth, reliable operations.

QNX's efforts to broaden support for AMD devices demonstrate its dedication to providing developers with robust solutions and promoting diversity and competition in the embedded systems space. By utilizing a hardware abstraction layer, QNX simplifies the deployment of its software on various development platforms, handling essential initializations and hardware-specific tasks to create a ready environment for QNX to operate seamlessly.

BB Stands to Benefit From Proliferating QNX Adoption

BlackBerry has rebranded its 'IoT' division as 'QNX' and revamped the QNX brand to solidify its position in the automotive and embedded sectors. The company is witnessing strong demand for QNX solutions, particularly in advanced driver assistance systems and digital cockpits. The growing adoption of the QNX platform across both automotive and general embedded markets is a positive trend, with ongoing design wins expected to expand the QNX royalty backlog further.



Recently, QNX launched the QNX General Embedded Development Platform, a powerful new solution designed to streamline the development of high-performance, scalable and secure embedded systems. Targeting industries such as robotics, medical technology and industrial automation, the platform aims to simplify development while ensuring compliance with stringent safety and security standards.



In January 2025, BB expanded QNX with innovations. QNX unveiled QNX Cabin to simplify digital cockpit development and improve developer support for embedded software. It also partnered with Microsoft to advance Software-Defined Vehicles using Azure Cloud. Additionally, QNX is working with Vector and TTTech Auto to enhance vehicle software platforms.



Driven by QNX adoption strength, BB now estimates fiscal 2025 revenues in the band of $230-$235 million for the IoT business, revised from the prior view of $225-$235 million.

BlackBerry’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 41.9% in the past year against the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 6.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

