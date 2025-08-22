BBOX Issues No Increase Statement

(RTTNews) - Tritax Big Box REIT confirmed that it will not be increasing the financial terms of the BBOX offer for the entire issued share capital of Warehouse REIT PLC and, accordingly, the BBOX offer is now final. BBOX and its Board will continue to assess any M&A opportunities alongside its organic opportunities.

The latest date on which either BBOX or Wapping Bidco could announce a revised offer for Warehouse was 25 August 2025. BBOX noted that it continues to remain highly disciplined on capital allocation.

