BBAR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco BBVA Argentina SA (Symbol: BBAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.80, changing hands as high as $5.47 per share. Banco BBVA Argentina SA shares are currently trading up about 13.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBAR's low point in its 52 week range is $2.61 per share, with $6.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.09.
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BGMD
ATML Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.