BBAR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco BBVA Argentina SA (Symbol: BBAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.80, changing hands as high as $5.47 per share. Banco BBVA Argentina SA shares are currently trading up about 13.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBAR's low point in its 52 week range is $2.61 per share, with $6.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.09.

