BBAI: An AI-Powered National Security Provider

BBAI Company Overview

BigBear.ai ( BBAI ) is an AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider, with a primary focus on government and national security applications. Similar to AI juggernaut Palantir ( PLTR ), BBAI’s technology solutions create order from massive, complex data sets by leveraging predictive analytics, machine learning, & AI. BigBear.ai’s customers include defense & intelligence, manufacturing & supply chain, and homeland & border security.

BBAI’s Bread & Butter: National Security & Defense

Although BBAI technology serves many businesses, its primary source of revenue is from national security and defense applications. Below are three examples:

1. Biometric Airport Control: Through its “Trueface & Veriscan” products, BBAI helps to streamline the check-in and boarding process for air travel. With the TSA running thin and a government shutdown, the government is likely to invest more in this technology to ensure efficient and secure air travel with fewer employees.

2. Edge AI Orchestration: This technology allows customers to build, deploy, and manage AI off the cloud. Such systems enable defense users to make real-time decisions in remote environments with minimal or no internet connectivity.

3. Decision Intelligence Platform: This platform is responsible for data collection and organization. Through the “Orient” platform, users receive this data in a simplified manner. The technology enables users to identify patterns, predict future trends, and make more informed decisions.

BBAI Key Partners: PLTR

In November 2021, BBAI landed a partnership with Palantir to integrate BigBear.AI’s products (Observe, Orient, & Dominate) with Palantir’s Foundry platform. The partnership allows BBAI’s forecasting and predictive capabilities to extend to Palantir’s ecosystem. Because Palantir is the leader in the space, this provides BBAI with massive and much-needed scale.

High-Short Interest + Breakout = Explosive Potential

According to the latest data, 27% of BBAI’s float is short. Meanwhile, BBAI shares are clearing 6-month highs. As the breakout gains momentum, shorts will have to cover their shares, thus adding fuel to the breakout.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

BigBear.ai is an emerging AI leader in the high-growth sectors of national security and defense. The successful application of its technology in areas like biometric airport control means the company should experience rapid growth ahead.

