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BTE

Baytex Energy (BTE) Price Target Increased by 14.59% to 4.73

April 27, 2026 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) has been revised to $4.73 / share. This is an increase of 14.59% from the prior estimate of $4.13 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.63 to a high of $5.87 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.06% from the latest reported closing price of $4.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baytex Energy. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTE is 0.79%, an increase of 780.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.58% to 338,292K shares. BTE / Baytex Energy Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BTE is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Juniper Capital Advisors holds 94,452K shares representing 12.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,181K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 29,652K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 92.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 1,511.50% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 15,194K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,234K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 13,949K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 13,013K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,474K shares , representing a decrease of 34.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTE by 2.74% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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