Baylin Technologies Inc. Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL.TO) revealed Loss for third quarter of -C$1.10 million

The company's bottom line came in at -C$1.10 million, or -C$0.01 per share. This compares with -C$1.41 million, or -C$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.1% to C$16.75 million from C$20.71 million last year.

Baylin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

