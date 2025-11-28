Markets

Baylin Secures C$2.5 Mln Orders For Next-Gen Embedded Antennas For Body-Worn Cameras

November 28, 2025 — 09:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Baylin Technologies (BYL.TO) received C$2.5 million in purchase orders for custom antennas designed for next-generation body-armour camera systems used by law enforcement and security agencies.

The antennas are built for rugged, compact devices and support high-bandwidth video streaming, real-time evidence capture, and enhanced connectivity in critical field settings.

CEO Leighton Carroll said the win reflects rapid growth in body-worn technology and highlights Baylin's expanding role in public safety, defence, and professional wearable markets where reliable wireless performance is essential.

BYL.TO currently trades at C$0.3 or 1.64% lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

