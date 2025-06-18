Bayer Seeks FDA Approval for MRI Contrast Agent Gadoquatrane

Bayer BAYRY announced that it has submitted a new drug application (“NDA”) to the FDA seeking approval for its investigational low-dose gadolinium-based contrast agent (“GBCA”), gadoquatrane, for use in contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) of the central nervous system and other body regions for adults and pediatric patients, including term neonates.

The proposed dose of 0.04 mmol gadolinium per kilogram (Gd/kg) represents a substantial reduction, approximately 60%, compared to the current standard of care, which is macrocyclic GBCAs dosed at 0.1 mmol Gd/kg body weight.

Earlier this month, Bayer submitted a marketing authorization application to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (“MHLW”) for gadoquatrane. The MRI contrast agent is intended to enhance imaging of suspected or known conditions across all body regions in both adults and pediatric patients, including neonates.

Year to date, shares of Bayer have rallied 58% compared with the industry’s rise of 2.6%.



Potential Nod to Gadoquatrane to Expand BAYRY's Portfolio

The NDA submission was based on positive data from the pivotal phase III QUANTI studies, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of gadoquatrane in adult and pediatric patients worldwide.

The QUANTI study confirmed that gadoquatrane effectively met both its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in improving image quality and helping identify lesions during scans. These results support its potential as a reliable contrast agent for accurate diagnosis.

Also, data from the QUANTI Pediatric study, which is part of the QUANTI studies, showed that gadoquatrane behaves the same way in children as it does in adults. It was also found to be generally safe for both age groups, with no new safety concerns reported.

The need for medical imaging is growing, mainly because more people are getting chronic diseases like cancer and heart problems.

If approved, gadoquatrane would become the lowest-dose macrocyclic GBCA to be available in the United States, further strengthening Bayer’s leadership in the field of radiology.

Bayer currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

