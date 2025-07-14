BioTech

Bayer: FDA Approves Finerenone For New Indication

July 14, 2025 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bayer announced that the FDA has approved finerenone or Kerendia for the treatment of adult patients with heart failure and a left ventricular ejection fraction of greater than or equal to 40%.

Finerenone is now indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visits in adult patients with heart failure with LVEF of greater than or equal to 40%.

The company said the new indication approval follows the FDA's Priority Review designation and is based on positive results from the Phase III FINEARTS-HF study, which is part of the ongoing MOONRAKER program.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.