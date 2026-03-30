Bayer Announces Approval Of New Indication For Kerendia In The EU

(RTTNews) - Bayer (BYR.L, BAYRY.PK, BAYZF.PK, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE) announced that the European Commission has granted approval in the European Union for Kerendia or finerenone, a selective, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist for the treatment of adults with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction =40%. In the EU, Kerendia is now indicated for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure with LVEF =40% in adults, expanding its use beyond the existing indication in patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.

The approval by the European Commission is based on the positive results from the pivotal Phase III FINEARTS-HF study.

At last close, Bayer shares were trading at 38.26 euros.

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