Markets

Bayer To Acquire Perfuse Therapeutics; Expands Ophthalmology Pipeline

May 06, 2026 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bayer AG (BYR.L, BAYRY.PK, BAYZF.PK, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE), a German healthcare and agriculture conglomerate, on Wednesday, announced that it has agreed to acquire Perfuse Therapeutics Inc. for up to $2.45 billion to expand its ophthalmology pipeline.

The transaction includes an upfront payment of $300 million, along with additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments.

The acquisition will give Bayer full rights to PER-001, a Phase II small molecule endothelin receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and approval from Perfuse's stockholders.

PER-001 is an investigational endothelin receptor antagonist delivered via a bio-erodible intravitreal implant for sustained treatment of ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

On Tuesday, Bayer closed trading 1.34% lesser at $37.90 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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