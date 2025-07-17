BayCom Q2 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BayCom (BCML) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $6.36 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $5.60 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

BayCom earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.36 Mln. vs. $5.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.50 last year.

