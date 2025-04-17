BAYCOM Earnings Results: $BCML Reports Quarterly Earnings

BAYCOM ($BCML) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, missing estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $24,320,000, beating estimates of $23,970,000 by $350,000.

BAYCOM Insider Trading Activity

BAYCOM insiders have traded $BCML stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE J. GUARINI (President and CEO) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $742,500

BAYCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of BAYCOM stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BAYCOM Government Contracts

We have seen $104,055 of award payments to $BCML over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

