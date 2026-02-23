Bay Street Might Be Mixed

(RTTNews) - Global sentiments might have an influence on Canadian stock market on Monday and slide initially. The U.S. tariff concerns are once again affecting the sentiments after President Trump said that he would increase global tariff to 15 percent from 10 percent. Uncertainity over the trade policy is creating concerns across the globe.

The gold and Silver futures remain strong. Gold aims to grow 92.30 points or 1.82 percent, while silver is up 3.667 points or 4.45 percent. Crude Oil in gaining 0.12 points to 0.18 percent at 66.59.

S&P/TSX Composite Index was closed on Friday at 33,817.51, up 222.51 points or 0.66 percent.

The U.S. consumer confidence and producer prices might be the highlight on this week.

The U.S. major averages all closed Friday in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 203.34 points or 0.9 percent to 22,886.07, the S&P 500 climbed 47.62 points or 0.7 percent to 6,909.51 and the Dow rose 230.81 points or 0.5 percent to 49,625.97.

On the U.S. Economic front, the delayed Factory Orders for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Orders were up 2.7 percent.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for February will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month the general activity index was down 1.2 and the production index was up 11.2.

The six-month and 3-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday. China and Japan markets remained closed for a national holiday.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped 669 points or 2.5 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 27,081.91.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 9,026.00, dropping 55 points or 0.61 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.