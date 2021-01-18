Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking positive economic data out of China, and steady bullion prices.

However, concerns over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several countries across the world might weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

The U.S. market is closed on Monday for Martin Luther King. Jr Day.

On the economic front, data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation this morning showed housing starts in Canada dropped to 228,300 units in December from 259,900 units in November.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Friday despite paring most of its early losses. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 49.06 points or 0.27% at 17,903.03, more than 100 points off an early low of 17,808.86.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP.TO) has announced a plan for its Keystone XL project to achieve net zero emissions when it is placed into service, even as the future of the pipeline expansion appeared in doubt. The company said net zero emissions will be achieved when the pipeline is placed into service in 2023 by buying renewable energy from electricity providers, and if it is not available it will purchase renewable energy credits or carbon offsets.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) announced positive drill results from the Piaba Underground target and the Genipapo target at the Company's 100%-owned Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil. "The 2020 Piaba underground drill program delivered exceptional results, with 96% of the holes intersecting significant gold mineralization. Drilling extended over 3 km of strike of the currently 4 km-long Piaba deposit and tested depths up to 1 km below surface," said Scott Heffernan , EVP Exploration for Equinox Gold.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets gaining ground on growth optimism, while markets elsewhere fell amid climbing coronavirus cases and worries about worsening U.S.-China relations.

European stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in cautious trade amid worries about the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases across the world and on reports saying several Chinese cities are in lockdown mode due to the virus outbreak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.19 or about 0.4% at $52.17 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $4.20 or 0.23% at $1,834.10 an ounce, while Silver futures for are rising $0.0084 or 0.34% at $24.950 an ounce.

