Markets

Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Trend

May 01, 2026 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely turn in a mixed performance on Friday with investors reacting to corporate earnings updates and continuing to assess the developments on the Middle East front.

In earnings news, Air Canada reported a net income of C$48 million, or C$0.16 per share for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of C$102 million, or C$0.40 per share in the same period last year.

Magna International, Inc. reported a loss of $12 million or $0.04 per share in its first quarter, compared to last year's profit of $146 million or $0.52 per share. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.25 to $7.25.

TC Energy Corporation reported net income attributable to common shares of C$899 million, or C$0.86 a share in the first quarter, compared to C$978 million, or C$0.94 a share, in the previous year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners reported first quarter net loss attributable to Unitholders of $229 million compared to a loss of $197 million, prior year.

On the economic from S&P Global will release Canada's Manufacturing PMI score for the month of April at 9:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market closed on a strong note on Thursday, recovering well after recent losing streak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed up 645.94 points or 1.9% to 33,964.33.

Asian bourses closed on a positive note on Friday, tracking Wall Street's strong performance on Thursday. Gains were limited as markets suspected currency market interventions by the Japanese government.

Among European markets, only UK and Denmark are working today. Both the markets are down in negative territory in cautious trade.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.47 or 2.35% at $102.60 an ounce.

Gold futures are down $28.50 or 0.6% at $4,601.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.757 or 1.0% at $74.785 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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