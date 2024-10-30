Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning, reacting to corporate earnings updates and key economic data from the U.S. Energy stocks may move up on firm crude oil prices.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) reported a net profit of $108 million for the third-quarter of 2024, compared with $67 million in the second-quarter.

Capital Power Corporation (CPX.TO) reported net income of $178 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $272 million in the year-ago quarter.

Secure Energy Services (SES.TO) reported a net income of $94 million for the third-quarter this year, compared with $47 million in the year-ago quarter.

Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) announced today the successful syndication of acquisition financing to support the earlier announced agreement to acquire OCI Global's international methanol business for $2.05 billion.

After a weak start and a subsequent modest upmove, the Canadian market retreated Tuesday morning and spent the rest of the day's session in negative territory as investors digested quarterly earnings updates from Canadian and U.S. companies and awaited some crucial economic data for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 3.11 points or 0.01% at 24,562.55. The index touched a low of 24,461.86 and a high of 24,591.36 intraday.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday, as earnings from Google parent Alphabet and chipmaker AMD proved to be a mixed bag and the European Union announced the imposition of additional tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, prompting an angry response from Beijing.

Caution ahead of key U.S. economic data due this week and next week's presidential election also kept investors on the sidelines.

European stocks are notably lower with investors digesting the latest batch of earnings announcements and economic data, and looking ahead to the U.K. government's budget.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.84 or 1.23% at $68.05 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $7.80 or 0.28% at $2,788.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.296 or 0.86% at $34.145 an ounce.

