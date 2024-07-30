Baxter's (BAX) Helion Surgical System Debuts in Thailand

Baxter International Inc. ( BAX ) announced the launch of its Helion Integrated Surgical System in Thailand. This innovative system leverages advanced operating room integration (ORI) to simplify the complexities of surgical environments. By enhancing OR efficiency and enabling surgical teams to stay focused and connected, the Helion system represents a significant advancement in medical technology.

The Helion Integrated Surgical System was launched by Hillrom in the U.S. market in 2021. Besides Thailand, the Helion system is available in approximately 20 countries worldwide. The system is designed to enhance operating room connectivity, flexibility and staff communication, providing surgical teams with efficient tools to improve patient outcomes. The Helion system integrates OR equipment and hospital systems, offering features like zero-latency live video and imaging feeds, rapid setup, intuitive user controls and secure communication options.

More on Helion System

By consolidating multiple functions into a single device, Helion reduces distractions and speeds up room preparation, allowing for more efficient and safer surgical procedures. Its advanced features, including single-touch access to patient data and high-resolution imaging capabilities, streamline workflows and enhance communication among surgical staff, ultimately benefiting hospitals, healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Significance of the Launch in Thailand

Per Baxter, the launch of the Helion Integrated Surgical System in Thailand comes at a crucial time as the country continues to improve its healthcare infrastructure under the Universal Coverage Scheme (UCS).

Thailand's healthcare system has made significant strides since implementing UCS in 2022, extending healthcare coverage to 76% of the population, which includes around 47 million previously uninsured individuals. However, operating rooms have high costs, with an average OR cost per minute of $36-37, and complicated surgeries that can last several hours. Delays and distractions are common, with average delays of 18.45 minutes and interruptions adding 11.05 minutes, further increasing costs and complications. Additionally, managing multiple devices requires perioperative personnel to divide their attention between monitoring and clinical tasks.

The Helion system addresses all key challenges in operating rooms, such as high costs, frequent delays, and the need for constant device management.

Industry Prospects

Per a report in Transparency Market Research, the global operating room integration market was valued at $2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach $7.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The growth of integrated operating room (OR) systems is driven by several key factors. The demand for minimally invasive surgery, which involves minor incisions leading to lesser discomfort, quicker recovery and shorter hospital stays, is a major catalyst. This demand has sparked the emergence of integrated OR systems. Additionally, advancements in single-incision laparoscopic and endoscopic surgical techniques are shifting preferences away from conventional surgeries, increasing the need for integrated ORs and specialized imaging-guided operations.

The rise of robotic surgery and telemedicine, expected to grow over the next decade due to the development of minimally invasive procedures, will further blur the traditional boundaries of the operating room. These trends collectively necessitate the adoption of integrated OR systems to support the evolving surgical landscape.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, Baxter announced an Urgent Medical Device Recall for specific lots of the Volara system's single-patient use circuit and blue ventilator adapter assembly. The recall was due to reports of the handset plug disconnecting from the nebulizer port on the blue ventilator adapter. This recall aims to ensure patient safety and the proper functioning of the Volara system.

In May, Baxter unveiled new data at the 61st ERA-EDTA Congress, demonstrating that the expanded hemodialysis (HDx) therapy, enabled by the Theranova dialyzer, is linked to a 25% lower all-cause mortality risk over four years compared to high-flux hemodialysis (HF HD). This development underscores the potential of HDx therapy with the Theranova dialyzer in improving patient outcomes in renal care.

Price Performance

Shares of Baxter have declined 6.8% so far this year against a 3.3% rise of the industry .

The S&P 500 has witnessed a 14.6% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

