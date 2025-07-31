Baxter International Trims FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, health care company Baxter International, Inc. (BAX) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the third quarter and trimmed its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the third quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.58 to $0.62 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of 6 to 7 percent on a reported basis and 3 to 4 percent on an operational basis.

On average, 11vanalysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share on a revenue decline of 7.85 percent to $2.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.42 to $2.52 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of 6 to 7 percent on a reported basis, with 3 to 4 percent growth on an operational basis.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.47 to $2.55 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of 7 to 8 percent on a reported basis, with 4 to 5 percent growth on an operational basis.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.52 per share on revenue growth of 6.98 percent to $11.38 billion for the year.

