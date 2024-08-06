Baxter International Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):

Earnings: -$314 million in Q2 vs. -$141 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.62 in Q2 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $348 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.66 per share Revenue: $3.812 billion in Q2 vs. $3.707 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.79 Full year EPS guidance: $2.93 to $3.01

