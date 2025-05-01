Baxter International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $126 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $392 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $2.625 billion from $2.490 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $126 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.625 Bln vs. $2.490 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 to $0.63 Full year EPS guidance: $2.47 to $2.55

