Baxter BioPharma Reaches Deal For Fill/Finish Manufacturing Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and Moderna Inc. ( MRNA) said that they have reached an agreement by which Baxter BioPharma Solutions to provide fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for about 60-90 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021. Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Baxter's BioPharma Solutions business is a premier contract manufacturing organization that specializes in parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals, including vaccines.

The manufacturing of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will take place at the BioPharma Solutions fill/finish sterile manufacturing facilities located in Bloomington, Indiana.

