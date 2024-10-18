BAX or LMAT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Products sector might want to consider either Baxter International (BAX) or LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Baxter International has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while LeMaitre Vascular has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BAX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than LMAT has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BAX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.38, while LMAT has a forward P/E of 48.18. We also note that BAX has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LMAT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35.

Another notable valuation metric for BAX is its P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LMAT has a P/B of 6.30.

These metrics, and several others, help BAX earn a Value grade of A, while LMAT has been given a Value grade of D.

BAX sticks out from LMAT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BAX is the better option right now.

