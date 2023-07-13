BAX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.80, changing hands as high as $46.93 per share. Baxter International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BAX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.345 per share, with $67.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.65. The BAX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
