Bausch + Lomb Q4 Adj. Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to Bausch + Lomb of $54 million, compared to a loss of $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP loss per share was $0.15, compared to breakeven. Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch + Lomb was $83 million, compared to $80 million, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.24, compared to $0.23. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $1.17 billion compared to $996 million, last year. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, revenue increased by approximately 19% on a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $1.5 billion in revenue.

