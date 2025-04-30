Bausch + Lomb Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) posted a first-quarter net loss attributable to Bausch + Lomb of $212 million, compared to a loss of $167 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.60 compared to a loss of $0.48. Adjusted net loss attributable to Bausch + Lomb was $54 million, compared to adjusted net income of $24 million. Adjusted loss per share was $0.15, compared to profit of $0.07. Adjusted loss per share attributable to Bausch + Lomb excluding Acquired IPR&D was $0.07, compared to profit of $0.07. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues were $1.14 billion compared to $1.10 billion, previous year. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, revenue increased by approximately 5% on a constant currency basis.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb are down 9% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

