Baupost Group Increases Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY)

Fintel reports that Baupost Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.51MM shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY). This represents 9.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 14.03MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.99% and an increase in total ownership of 2.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Just Eat Takeaway.com. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKWY is 0.11%, an increase of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 20,782K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 3,158K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 52.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,451K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 5.56% over the last quarter.

TEMWX - Templeton World Fund holds 1,888K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 46.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,363K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKWY by 11.59% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 1,063K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

