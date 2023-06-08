Baudax (BXRX) Up on New Neuromuscular Blocking Agent Study Data

Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX announced additional positive data from its phase II study of BX1000, which is used as a neuromuscular blockade (“NMB”) in patients undergoing elective surgery. The efficacy of the NMB is assessed by analyzing its electromyography (“EMG”).

Additional analysis of EMG of BX1000 confirmed that administration of the higher dose of the long-acting drug showed a benefit profile that compares favorably with the current standard-of-care neuromuscular blocking agent, rocuronium.

The stock of the company jumped 4.4% on Wednesday, following the positive news.

The phase II surgery study compared three different doses of BX1000 to a standard dose of 0.6mg/kg rocuronium in 80 patients who had elective surgery utilizing total intravenous anesthesia. The study was divided into four cohorts, each receiving either of the three BX1000 doses or a dose of rocuronium.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients that met the criteria for Good or Excellent intubating conditions using a standardized scale. The study also evaluated the safety and tolerability profile of BX1000 and rocuronium in the patient population.

In April 2023, the company first reported top-line results from the phase II study of BXRX for NMB in patients undergoing elective surgery. The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, observing all patients in the three BX1000 study cohorts met the criteria for Good or Excellent intubating conditions at 60 seconds. BX1000 was overall well tolerated in all three cohorts which received different doses of the candidate and all patients, across regimens, met the primary efficacy criteria. No severe or serious adverse events were observed during the study.

Top-line results showed evidence of a dose-response across all three doses of BX1000 but only speculated that the degree of blockade for the group receiving the highest dose of BX1000 was comparable to that of the standard dose of rocuronium.

This speculation now stands confirmed as the additional EMG data showed comparable results for the highest dose of BX1000 and the standard dose of rocuronium as 80% NMB was achieved by both in an equivalent time. Full recovery was also achieved in equivalent time for the highest dose of BX1000 and the standard dose of rocuronium, although BX1000 offered a more controlled environment.

The company will continue to develop BX1000 and expects to submit a new drug application by the end of 2025.

