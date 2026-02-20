Battle Royale: Nebius vs. UiPath. Only One Can Make You Rich.

Key Points

In its latest earnings report, Nebius reported a 547% increase in quarterly revenue compared to the year prior.

UiPath achieved its first GAAP profitable quarter in the company's third-quarter fiscal 2026.

There's been more than enough talk about the wealth created by the mega-cap superstars in the tech industry over the last few years. There are other smaller companies that investors should note, which could also make them rich. Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are two that deserve a closer look. In a battle of these up-and-coming businesses, which should we choose? Let's dive in deeper.

Explosive growth, but still not profitable

Nebius builds vertically integrated AI infrastructure for businesses. The company's cloud capacity is powered by Nvidia's hardware. Nebius is a fast-scaling company in high demand.

On Feb. 12, Nebius released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Revenue was up 547% in the quarter and a staggering 479% year over year. However, the company is still not profitable and has a very high capex.

The stock has risen more than 114% in the past 12 months. Nebius is scaling quickly, but is trading at a price that is hard to justify. The company won't have any room for error if investors are to buy it at current levels.

Slower growth but steadier fundamentals

UiPath is a reinvention success story. The company was forced to pivot into agentic AI and was able to do so and embed it into its platform. UiPath is now profitable and trades at a deep discount compared to Nebius.

While UiPath's growth trajectory isn't as extreme as Nebius's, the company's revenues are growing steadily, and it is now profitable. According to its latest quarterly results, UiPath's revenue was up 16% year over year. Overall, UiPath anticipates continued revenue growth and increasing cash flow through the rest of its fiscal year.

Who will make you rich?

If forced to choose, I'd choose UiPath as the better long-term investment. Nebius is an exciting company, but it's not priced nearly as well as UiPath. There's far more execution risk associated with Nebius right now. If I'm an investor looking for steady growth and fundamentals, UiPath is the clear winner.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.