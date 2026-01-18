Battle Royale: IonQ vs. Rigetti. Only One Can Make You Rich.

Key Points

IonQ and Rigetti Computing are pure-play quantum computing companies.

Rigetti utilizes superconducting technology, resulting in faster gate speeds.

IonQ's trapped-ion technology is much more accurate, and this company has generated more revenue.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing stocks exploded in 2025, and two of the most popular pure-play options are IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). Over the last year, IonQ has increased by 83%, and Rigetti has seen an even more impressive 325% growth.

But which one is more likely to generate outsize returns going forward? While both are risky, one appears to be a stronger investment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Precision beats speed

IonQ and Rigetti take very different approaches to quantum computing. Rigetti utilizes the popular superconducting technique, which involves cooling qubits to near absolute zero. IonQ opts for trapped-ion technology, which holds qubits in specific positions using electromagnetic fields.

This results in a few key differences. Rigetti's quantum systems are much faster, reportedly achieving gate speeds 10,000 times faster than those of trapped-ion systems. However, IonQ has the edge in accuracy, having achieved 99.99% fidelity. Rigetti has achieved 99.5% fidelity and aims to build a quantum system with 99.7% fidelity by late 2026.

Quantum computing is an industry where 0.49% matters. For quantum systems to be commercially viable, they need near 100% fidelity. Otherwise, they're just calculating the incorrect answer more quickly.

Higher fidelity is one reason why IonQ has much higher earnings than Rigetti. It has reported $80 million in revenue over the trailing 12 months (TTM), while Rigetti has made $7 million. IonQ's trailing revenue has also been on the rise, growing 493% over the last three years. Rigetti's revenue has declined 43% over the same time period.

If you're bullish on quantum computing, you may want to pick up shares of both companies, as there's no way to be certain which will do better. However, between the two, I'd rank IonQ well ahead of Rigetti for its greater accuracy and revenue growth.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.