Battery ETF (LIMI) Touches New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF LIMI is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 194.5% from its 52-week low price of $17.88 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

LIMI in Focus

It offers exposure to companies that derive their revenues from lithium and battery metals mining, exploration, refining and royalties. The fund charges 35 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: all Materials ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

Global lithium prices have been rallying lately, particularly in the Chinese market, after a prolonged downturn that saw prices fall as much as 90% from their 2022 peaks. This rebound began in the second half of 2025 and has continued into early 2026, which might have led the LIMI fund to touch a 52-week high now.

More Gains Ahead?

LIMI may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 151.39 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

