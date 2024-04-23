BATRK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (Symbol: BATRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.92, changing hands as high as $38.29 per share. Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BATRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BATRK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.95 per share, with $50.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.